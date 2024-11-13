Monster Hunter Outlanders announced for mobile

A new installment of the Monster Hunter franchise Monster Hunter Outlanders is in development for mobile by TiMi Studio in partnership with Capcom.

First released in 2004, Monster Hunter is a beloved PvE (player versus environment) co-op game where players will have to slay monsters in an open-world setting.

Monster Hunter Wilds, another edition of the title, is also one of the most anticipated games set for release in February 2025 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

"It’s time for mobile players to fully enjoy what makes Monster Hunter one of the most beloved franchises in gaming," said TiMi Studio Group producer Dong Huang.

"Monster Hunter Outlanders not only offers players an authentic hunting experience, but it does it in a massive open world featuring the community and social systems players are looking for today."

The developer is yet to announce an official release date for the upcoming mobile game.