Makati Blu Card benefits over 50,000 senior citizens

Makati Mayor Abby Binay announced on Tuesday that more than 50,000 senior citizens, known as “senior Makatizens,” are receiving benefits through the city's Blu Card program, aimed at supporting seniors with financial aid, healthcare, and recreational perks.

"It has always been one of our goals to ensure that they are not only happy, but also healthy and cared for,” Binay said. “I want them to experience a worry-free and comfortable life as they go through their twilight years."

As of 18 September, over 38,000 Blu Card holders received mid-year cash incentives via their GCash accounts, totaling P71,825,000. Incentives vary by age, with seniors aged 60-69 receiving P1,500, and amounts increasing up to P5,000 for centenarians.

Since 2022, these cash incentives have been transferred directly to GCash accounts for safe and convenient access. The city has also awarded P100,000 to 121 Makati centenarians since 2012.

Blu Card holders enjoy free movie screenings at partner cinemas and a total of 55,871 seniors have used this benefit as of 26 September. Recently, the city expanded the program to include Waltermart Makati Cinemas. The program also includes annual perks like birthday cakes, salon services, and the Lakbay Saya travel program, allowing seniors to explore popular destinations for free.

Mayor Abby also emphasized healthcare support as a priority. Through the Yellow Card program, senior citizens receive free medical consultations, maintenance medications, and vaccinations. Unlimited dialysis and hospice care are also provided for those with chronic conditions.

With 52,390 active Blu Card holders, the city of Makati continues to uphold its commitment to the well-being of its elderly residents.