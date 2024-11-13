Lincicome ends 20-year career

MIAMI (AFP) — Brittany Lincicome, a two-time major winner in her 20th LPGA campaign, announced Tuesday she will retire after this week’s Annika tournament near her hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The 39-year-old won the 2009 Kraft Nabisco and the same title in 2015 when it was called the ANA Inspiration but she has not won an LPGA event since capturing her eighth title at the 2018 Bahamas Classic.

“It just means the world to be able to finish it in my hometown,” she said Tuesday.

“It’s like my whole world is coming together and falling into place. It’s just an honor to be here and make this my last full season event.”

In 2018, Lincicome played in the PGA Barbasol Championship, becoming only the fifth woman to play in a PGA men’s event, and her one-under par 71 in the second round was only the second time a woman broke par in a PGA tournament.

Lincicome, whose husband will serve as her caddie in her farewell event, said her decision to retire had been prompted by a desire to spend more time with her daughter.

“Our daughter started kindergarten in August and I went and volunteered that first two weeks,” she said.

“I was a helicopter mom that shadowed my kid to school every day just volunteering. I enjoyed that more than the thought of going to hit golf balls.”

“That was my moment. It’s time. I need to be around.”

Winning her first LPGA title at the 2006 Women’s World Match Play with her father as caddie was among her top memories, as were her major crowns and four Solheim Cup triumphs.

“They’re all different awesome moments,” Lincicome said.

“I just want to be able to say that I left my mark and I made the game better. I think we’ve done that.”