Justice for Central One employees sought

THE BUNKER, Bataan — Governor Joet S. Garcia wants justice for the more than 1,500 personnel of Central One Bataan, whose BPO company was shut off following the questionable raid the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

“Up to now, there is no clear charges filed against the Central One Bataan,” said the governor.

Worse, the payroll and bonus money intended to the employes were missing after the controversial raid of PAOCC on Central One Bataan PH., Bataan last 31 October.

This has irked congressman Abet S. Garcia who said that PAOCC will be facing Criminal and administrative charges with the discovery of the more than P100 million in cash intended for salaries and bonuses aside from other important gadgets of employes that were stolen during the controversial raid on the Malaysian-owned firm in Bagac town, Bataan.

Cong. Garcia said PAOCC will face all legal and administrative charges for their chaotic and pilferage actions during the raid of Central One Bataan PH Inc., a legitimate and registered firm under the Authority of the Freeport of Bataan (AFAB).

Earlier, PAOCC spokesman Winston Cacio told newsmen that they did not take money during the raid but the employes told CongGarcia that their payroll money, bonuses and cash money intended for payment of construction materials, together wtih bags, shoes, gadgets and other valuable items were missing during the raid.

Garcia, in his privelege speech, accused PAOCC of dismantling the company’s CCTV

“And this invites suspicion and hide their illegal actions.”

But for Partylist congressman Erwin Tulfo, this action of PAOCC is not only inviting suspicion but a form of a syndicate acts by other lawmen.

Tulfo wanted that a congressional investigation be held in aid of legislation.

“Ipinagyayabang pa ng pulis na nagkaroon ng one month surveillance before the raid but when the purpose of the raid ( Human trafficking) turned negative as there was no such human trafficking they (raiding team) switched to POGO issue to cover their lapses.”

In a TV interview, B/Gen. Redrico Maranan, Central Luzon police director, said they conducted a month-long surveillance before the scandalous raid on Central One Bataan.

For her part, congresswoman Gila Garcia, 1st district, Bataan, dubbed the raid conducted by PAOCC, PNP, CIDG and AFP as disgusting and highly questionable.

Congressman Garcia demanded a full and honest accounting of said incident so as to prevent occurence of what he called scandalous raid by authorities, saying this will discourage investors to invest in the country.

Garcia also advised Casio not to drag the name of Executive secretary Lucas Bersamin, after Casio had repeatedly dragged the name of Bersamin as the one who ordered the controversial raid. “I know Secretary Bersamin personally; he is kind and a good justice,” the Bataan solon said.