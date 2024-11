LATEST

Joyful blue Christmas

LOOK: The first Tiffany & Co. Christmas tree in Southeast Asia lights up at Greenbelt 5. "The symbol is meant to 'bring joy' to our hearts, reminiscent of the spirit of the season," said Patrick Da Silva, Tiffany & Co.'s Market Director for Singapore and the Philippines, to the DAILY TRIBUNE. | via DSV, photos by Yummie Dingding