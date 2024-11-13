Injured Sotto, Edu doubt Gilas stint

Gilas Pilipinas got bitten by injury bug anew as Kai Sotto and AJ Edu have become doubtful for the country’s hosting of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifier next week.

Edu hurt his knee early this week while playing for Nagasaki Velcas while Sotto has yet to complete a concussion protocol following a scary collision with an opposing player while seeing action for Koshigaya Alphas in the Japan B. League.

Gilas is crossing its fingers that the two big men will be cleared in time for the scheduled New Zealand match on 21 November and the Hong Kong clash three days later at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Gilas team manager Richard Del Rosario bared that the medical staff will assess the extent of 6-foot-11 Edu’s injury once he arrives in the country Wednesday.

“AJ suffered an injury in his last game in Japan. So right now we’re in communication also with the medical team of AJ in the B.League. He needs to undergo strengthening with his knee as you all know AJ has a long history of injuries,” Del Rosario said during the Gilas press conference held Wednesday at the TV5 Launchpad in Mandaluyong City.

“We will make our assessment with our trainers and medical staff and see from there.”

The 24-year-old forward missed the first window last February in Gilas’ victories over Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei also due to a knee injury.

This also kept the athletic defensive specialist from suiting up for Gilas in the FIBA Olympic Qualifier in Riga, Latvia last July.

“It depends on his recovery if he will be available for the window. It’s unfortunate because the injury happened just days before coming into this window. But we’re still hopeful he can recover in time and we can only see that once he arrives in the country,” Del Rosario said.

Sotto, on the other hand, has already arrived in the country but is still halfway through his concussion protocols.

“He’s in the middle of the protocols. Right now, there are six steps to be taken. He’s on his third step but it’s not as easy as going to the next step right away. After one step, there’s an observation period before going into the next step. The doctor needs to see him and the doctor needs to clear him to play before he could get to the court,” Del Rosario explained.

The Gilas official is optimistic Sotto will recover in time for the game against New Zealand, which is also undefeated in two games tied with the Philippines.

“Considering everything if he passes then by the time we play New Zealand he can play and even practice days before that,” he added.

Sotto, if given the green light, will get to suit up for Gilas once again after his short OQT stint. The 7-foot-3 center was instrumental in Gilas shocker over Latvia but went down with a bruised rib against Georgia before sitting out the semifinal against Brazil.

Gilas coach Tim Cone admitted that the development was a dampener but would just deal with whatever pieces he has come game time.