Herbosa leads Binay Cup winners

former Vice President Jojo Binay prepares to hit the ceremonial ball ushering in the Binay Cup at the Alabang Country Club in Muntinlupa on Monday.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF PAUL SKYLER ESCANDOR
Gabby Herbosa fired a 65 to claim lowest net honors in the Binay Cup at the Alabang Country Club in Muntinlupa on Monday.

The 18-hole event was held to celebrate former Vice President Jojo Binay’s birthday.

The other winners were Cris Carreon, Class A; Jun Singson, Class B; Jeng Pascual, Class C; Angela Certeza Rodriguez, ladies.

The top finishers:

LOWEST NET — Gabby Herbosa 65

CLASS A — Cris Carreon 68, champion; Derek Ramsay 68, runner-up; Ace Stehmeier 69, third place

CLASS B — Jun Singson 72, champion; Boy Leonio 72, runner-up; Gerry Jaspio 72, third place

CLASS C — Jeng Pascual 75, champion; Titus Almendral 75, runner-up; Eya Pereyra 75, third place

LADIES — Angela Certeza Rodriguez 75, champion; Cindy Puno 76, runner-up

LONGEST DRIVE (ninth hole) — Gabby Herbosa (322 yards)

NEAREST THE PIN (12th hole) — Stanley Fabito (3 feet).

