Herbosa leads Binay Cup winners

Gabby Herbosa fired a 65 to claim lowest net honors in the Binay Cup at the Alabang Country Club in Muntinlupa on Monday.

The 18-hole event was held to celebrate former Vice President Jojo Binay’s birthday.

The other winners were Cris Carreon, Class A; Jun Singson, Class B; Jeng Pascual, Class C; Angela Certeza Rodriguez, ladies.

The top finishers:

LOWEST NET — Gabby Herbosa 65

CLASS A — Cris Carreon 68, champion; Derek Ramsay 68, runner-up; Ace Stehmeier 69, third place

CLASS B — Jun Singson 72, champion; Boy Leonio 72, runner-up; Gerry Jaspio 72, third place

CLASS C — Jeng Pascual 75, champion; Titus Almendral 75, runner-up; Eya Pereyra 75, third place

LADIES — Angela Certeza Rodriguez 75, champion; Cindy Puno 76, runner-up

LONGEST DRIVE (ninth hole) — Gabby Herbosa (322 yards)

NEAREST THE PIN (12th hole) — Stanley Fabito (3 feet).