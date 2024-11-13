Go global, FL pushes film industry

As an avid admirer of Filipino art, particularly the visual creative media, First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos has called on the Philippine film industry to rally behind a renewed vision of showcasing Filipino talent on the global stage.

Mrs. Marcos recently led the opening of the temporary office of the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) in Makati, while its main offices in Intramuros are under construction.

In a meeting with renowned filmmakers, she emphasized the importance of “unleashing” Filipino talent on the world stage.

“The best way to help the movie industry is to tell the world that Filipinos are good, we’re talented,” the First Lady said, highlighting the need to elevate awareness of the country’s creative industry.

Marcos emphasized that marketing the Filipino creative industry abroad is crucial not only for the advancement of Filipino filmmakers but also for the promotion of national pride.

“There are so many prestigious film festivals across the globe, such as Cannes and Sundance. Here in the Philippines, we have the Metro Manila Film Festival and the Manila International Film Festival,” she noted.

The First Lady also urged industry stakeholders to come together and discuss and explore ways to uplift the local film industry.

“It’s really about awareness and education,” she said.

Prominent creative industry professional Greg Garcia echoed the First Lady’s sentiments, pointing out the remarkable influence of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) across the globe.

“OFWs are running the world right now. Their influence spans across industries, and that includes the global film landscape. Some of the best professionals in the movie industry are Filipinos, but they remain one of the best-kept secrets,” he said.

Garcia emphasized that “the time is ripe” for the Philippines to send its best talents and films to the international stage.

“We have the opportunity to literally give the world our best people. And when you give the world the best, they give their best in return. That’s how we raise the bar for the Philippine film industry,” he said.

The MIFF marked a significant milestone with the opening of its temporary office. The event, attended by key figures from the Philippine film industry, was graced by the First Lady, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing Filipino cinema and showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage globally.

Mrs. Marcos expressed her enthusiasm for the growing potential of the Philippine film industry, calling it a powerful platform for cultural expression and national pride.

“It was truly inspiring to see the visionaries and leaders of our film industry coming together for a shared purpose — to elevate Filipino cinema to new heights,” Mrs. Marcos said.

“With each step, we will build the foundation to showcase the talent and creativity of our artists globally. Together, we will do more than tell stories. We will craft a legacy. Let’s show the world the brilliance of Filipino artistry and give them the best of who we are!” she said.

Stronger ties with Malaysia

Meanwhile, Mrs. Marcos received praise for her efforts to strengthen international relations, particularly with the Philippines’ close neighbor, Malaysia.

On 11 November, the First Lady attended The Allure of Magic: A Night of Friendship, Culture, and Enchantment with the Embassy of Malaysia at the Goldenberg Mansion in Manila.

The gathering celebrated the enduring friendship between the two nations, which spans over six decades, and showcased the rich cultural exchanges that define the bilateral relationship.

Many netizens took to social media to praise Mrs. Marcos for highlighting the Philippines’ strong ties with Malaysia, especially in the wake of typhoon “Kristine.”

One netizen commented, “Thank you, Madam First Lady Liza Marcos, for showcasing our beautiful bond with Malaysia. Here’s to more years of friendship and support!”

Another added, “We are deeply inspired by your dedication, Ma’am Liza Marcos. A perfect evening filled with cultural beauty and elegance. Hats off to you for creating such a remarkable experience!”

Mrs. Marcos reflected on Malaysia’s unwavering support during typhoon “Kristine” when the country sent military air support to assist affected communities.

“It was such a pleasure to spend a magical evening with our friends from Malaysia, joined by the incredible Mr. Kabir Khan. Malaysia has been a true friend to us, and we look forward to even more collaboration in the future,” Mrs. Marcos said.

The strong ties between the Philippines and Malaysia continue to flourish, with Malaysia being the Philippines’ ninth-largest trading partner in 2023, with total trade valued at $8.15 billion. Both nations are optimistic about expanding their cooperation, particularly in education, disaster response, and economic growth.