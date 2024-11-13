Fortuna trails Thai by 4 in Taiwan

TAIWAN — Mikha Fortuna overcame a slow start with a strong finish, carding a three-under 69 to trail Thai golfer PK Kongkraphan by four shots after the first round of the Party Golfers Ladies Open at Lily Golf and Country Club in Hsinchu County on Wednesday.

Fortuna, who struggled early in the round, rallied with birdies on the final two holes to move into contention at the NT$5 million tournament, part of the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) series. Her back-nine surge included a 13-par streak before her birdie finish on Nos. 8 and 9.

“I was a bit nervous coming into this event, but I reminded myself that I played here last year,” said Fortuna, the reigning LPGT Match Play champion. “I know the course, so I just focused on my game plan.” Despite struggling with her putting, Fortuna’s determination paid off, placing her in the Top 10 alongside local players and fellow Filipino golfers.

Young amateur Mona Sarines, who impressed early with a 71, led the Filipino contingent after a solid performance. Sarines, 13, made birdies on the first, second, fifth and seventh holes, despite a couple of bogeys on the back nine. She is showing great potential as a rising star in Philippine golf.

Fortuna’s steady performance was complemented by a strong showing from other Filipinas.

Pauline del Rosario, the first and only Filipina to win on the TLPGA in 2017, mounted a comeback after a rough start, finishing with three birdies in the final six holes to post a 71, sharing 23rd place with Sarines. Del Rosario’s round included birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 16.

Kongkraphan, a former LPGA Tour player and multiple TLPGA winner, set the pace with a 65, highlighted by back-to-back birdies to close out her round. Thai players Nook Sukapan and Chonnokam Chaiyasith, along with Taiwanese golfers Tsai Ching Tseng and Phoebe Yao, carded 67s, while defending champion Ling-Jie Cheng posted a 68.

Other Filipino players were battling to stay within the cut line, with Chanelle Avaricio salvaging a 72 to share 36th place, and Daniella Uy carding a 73 for a tie at 45th.

Mafy Singson and Florence Bisera, both with 74s, are in a tough spot tied for 58th, while Marvi Monsalve (75) and Princess Superal, Laurea Duque, and Lois Kaye Go (77s) face challenging rounds ahead to make the cut. The top 50 and ties after Thursday’s second round will advance to the final 18 holes.