Enhanced infra, visa waiver bolster cruise tourism

The government is poised to make the Philippines a cruise capital destination by enhancing ports, protecting cultural assets and implementing a visa waiver program for cruise ship travelers.

“The Philippines, in collaboration with our regional partners, is committed to playing a constructive role in this evolving industry. We are focused on strengthening infrastructure, forging meaningful partnerships and ensuring that both the cruise industry and local communities will flourish,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told over 350 international leaders and stakeholders from the cruise industry at the landmark Seatrade Cruise Asia 2024 Welcome Reception held at The Cove, Okada Manila — the first event of its kind in the country.

The reception hosted by the Department of Tourism (DoT) marked the start of Asia’s premier cruise conference.

In his welcome remarks, Marcos underscored the Philippines’ commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive future for cruise tourism with the ongoing efforts to protect the nation’s cultural and environmental assets, ensuring a unique experience for global travelers.

Marcos also outlined initiatives aligned with the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023 to 2028, such as the Cruise Visa Waiver Program, which simplifies entry for international cruise passengers.

“The recently launched Cruise Visa Waiver Program is just one example of how we are transforming our policies to welcome visitors with open arms and with open doors,” he said.

With 125 cruise calls across over 30 destinations in 2023, the Philippines has demonstrated its appeal to the global cruise market.

The President shared that the country anticipates over 109 calls in 2024, with schedules already extending into 2027.

“As we continue to move forward with the same vision and determination that have brought us here today, I have no doubt that the Philippines will succeed in the global cruise tourism industry,” the President stressed.

Meanwhile, DoT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco rallied support to establish the Philippines as a premier hub for cruise tourism in Asia.

“The President’s words underscore our shared commitment to a cruise industry that is inclusive and rooted in sustainable practices, where we streamline operations, enhance efficiencies, and improve the overall tourist experience while preserving our natural and cultural heritage. With this, we aim to establish the Philippines as a hub for cruise tourism and a place where innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth converge,” Frasco said.