Elderly wife hacks husband to death

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 64-year-old wife hacked to death a drunk husband, 66, who choked her in fit of jealousy in the remote Purok 9, barangay Imelda, Villanueva, Misamis Oriental Tuesday morning.

The suspect identified only as “Nanay Bebe” surrendered to the police after her husband died while undergoing treatment at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center due to a hack wound in the chest she inflicted after her husband tried to choke her during an argument over her alleged affair with another man in the village.

The wife narrated that the husband had a drinking spree with a group of men the whole night and when she returned from work, the husband confronted her over the affair.

The wife denied the allegation saying that there was no such affair as being circulated in the village.

The husband then attacked her and choked her causing her to fall on the floor. While struggling with her husband the wife was able to get hold of a bolo she mistook for a wood and hacked her husband in the chest.

After freeing herself, she realized that it was not a wood but a bolo that he used in hitting her husband.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The wife claimed self-defense and the hacking was accidental, not intentional.