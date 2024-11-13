DTI’s cement probe gets group’s backing

The Federation of the Philippine Industries (FPI) is one with the Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) in supporting the move of the Department of Trade and Industry for the preliminary motu proprio probe on cement dumping.

Earlier, Trade Secretary Cristina Aldeguer Roque said her department will determine whether the increased cement imports are causing or threatening to cause serious injury to the local cement industry, as evidence obtained by the DTI says the domestic cement industry has already incurred substantial losses in 2023, amounting to P15 billion.

According to the DTI report, in absolute terms, imports increased continuously from 2019 to 2023, the increases are 10 percent in 2020, 17 percent in 2021, and 5 percent in 2023.

Needed response

According to FPI chairman Jesus Lim Arranza, they see the action of Secretary Roque as a necessary response to the pressures and potential harm to the local industry posed by the surge of imported cement.

“FPI recognizes the DTI’s proactive approach as an essential step toward protecting domestic manufacturers and ensuring a level playing field for Filipino businesses. By initiating this safeguards investigation, Secretary Roque demonstrates the government’s commitment to the welfare of local industries, which provide employment and economic benefits to the country,” stated Arranza.

Further, the FPI official maintained that the organization remains dedicated to working alongside the government to promote fair competition, job creation and the long-term sustainability of Philippine industries.

FPI is an umbrella organization representing various manufacturing sectors in the Philippines, which advocates for policies and initiatives that support local industries, promote fair competition, fight against smuggling and illicit trade, and overall promote the country’s economic growth and sustainability.

Earlier, CeMAP president and Republic Cement president Reinier Dizon maintained that the cement capacity being produced by domestic cement players remains ample and conducive to the local market demand.

He said local cement manufacturers have more than enough capacity to meet the demands of the market, stating that the domestic cement industry has grown from 27 million tons in 2014 to 50 million tons in 2024.