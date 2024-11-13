DoJ assures Interpol cooperation over drug war

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Wednesday disclosed that it will cooperate with Interpol if the international police agency requests assistance regarding individuals involved in the war on drugs launched by former President Rodrigo Duterte during his term.

DoJ Undersecretary Mico Clavano reiterated the stance following the statements of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who said that if Duterte wishes to surrender to the International Criminal Court (ICC), the government would not object.

Bersamin added that should the ICC refers the matter to Interpol — which could issue a Red Notice — the government would be obligated to cooperate with the international police agency.

“If the ICC refers the process to the Interpol, which may then transmit a red notice to the Philippine authorities, the government will feel obliged to consider the red notice as a request to be honored, in which case the domestic law enforcement agencies shall be bound to accord full cooperation to the Interpol pursuant to established protocols,” Bersamin said.

Clavano, on the other hand, echoed DoJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s previous statements which stressed that although the Philippines has withdrawn from the Rome Statute, it remains a member of Interpol. As such, the country may need to comply with Interpol requests, including those related to the ICC.

Previously, Remulla clarified that while the Philippines is no longer a member of the ICC, it still has commitments to Interpol. He noted that Interpol is a more significant organization, especially for Filipinos traveling abroad who may require its assistance.

The DoJ chief stressed that the government would only cooperate with Interpol’s request if certain conditions are met.

An Interpol Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. This process typically involves a country requesting the apprehension of a specific person.