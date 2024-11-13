DoH fetes Manila LGU

The local government of Manila has once again bagged recognition awards for its health system and disaster response efforts from the Department of Health (DoH) during the 2024 Local Health System Recognition Towards Universal Health Care ceremony held last 12 November 2024 at the Ardenhills Hotel in Quezon City.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed her gratitude for the four awards bestowed upon the city, saying they will definitely inspire her administration and its team to work even harder to serve Manila’s residents.

The mayor also congratulated the Manila Health Department (MHD), headed by Dr. Arnold “Poks” Pangan, for the awards received from the DoH-Metro Manila Center for Health Development.

The awards include Outstanding Performance in the Implementation of Local Health System Reforms; Outstanding Efforts in Successfully Documenting Good Practices in Health; Establishing an Organized and Functional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management for Health and Commitment to Ensuring a Responsive Local Health System.

Lacuna expressed pride in the MHD personnel’s performance, which led to these awards. She thanked them for their continued support in achieving a “Magnificent Manila in 2030.”