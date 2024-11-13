DFA summons Chinese envoy to Phl

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday the summoning of the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian over China’s recent move to declare the baselines around Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc.

In a statement, the department said Huang was summoned earlier in the day to “deliver the Philippines’ protest over China’s drawing of baselines around Bajo de Masinloc on 10 November, 2024.”

“The said baselines infringe upon Philippine sovereignty and contravene international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” it said.

“The said baselines have no legal basis and are not binding on the Philippines,” it added.

The summons came a day after the department filed a diplomatic protest against China’s move on Sunday, which was seen as a countermeasure to the recently enacted Philippines' Maritime Zones Act.

China defined the territorial sea baselines of Scarborough Shoal, which they refer to as Huangyan Dao, barely two days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed twin bills, the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act.

The Maritime Zones Act will define the extent and bounds of our maritime domain, while the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act designates three sea lanes in the country's archipelagic waters, as well as the air routes above.

China expressed opposition to the legislation of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, stressing that it “violates China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea.”

The DFA said that from January to 12 November, 2024, the Philippines had already filed a total of 56 diplomatic protests against China.