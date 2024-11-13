DFA coordinating with US authorities on Garma’s arrest

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday that it is maintaining close coordination with United States authorities regarding the recent arrest of retired police colonel Royina Garma.

In a text message to reporters, DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said that the department, through the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, confirmed the arrest of Garma and her daughter Angelica Vilela in California.

“The Department, through the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, is continuously coordinating with U.S. authorities regarding the reported arrest and detention of Ms. Royina Garma and Ms. Angelica Vilela who are currently under the custody of the United States Customs and Border Protection (US-CBP) in San Francisco, California,” Daza said.

She noted that the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco is prepared to extend appropriate assistance to Filipino nationals within its consular jurisdiction, in accordance with existing rules and regulations.

Garma, who earlier implicated former president Rodrigo Duterte in his administration’s controversial war on drugs, was apprehended by the US immigration authorities upon their arrival on 7 November.

The Department of Justice said that Garma was apprehended in the US due to her canceled visa and will be deported.

Garma, who served as Duterte’s Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager, revealed that the former chief executive ordered her to find police that would implement an anti-narcotics campaign similar to the “Davao model.”

She testified that the so-called "Davao Model" is a reward-for-kill scheme that was used in Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign.

At least 7,000 suspected drug offenders were killed during former President Duterte’s war on drugs, according to government data. However, both local and international human rights groups have questioned these figures, estimating the death toll could be as high as 30,000.