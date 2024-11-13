DepEd eyes learning losses resolution

The Department of Education (DepEd) is now exploring interventions to address learning losses caused by class suspensions due to typhoons and other natural calamities.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said that the Cordillera Administrative Region alone has already recorded 35 class disruptions this school year, the highest number of school days lost primarily due to natural disasters and calamities.

Other severely impacted regions, such as Regions II, I, IV-A and III, have experienced at least 29 class disruptions each, some of which were due to human-induced hazards like fire incidents.

It was further reported that 239 schools across the country are considered “very high risk” of further learning losses due to frequent natural hazards and severe damages affecting 377,729 learners. Additionally, 4,771 schools with 3,865,903 learners are categorized as “high risk.”

One of the interventions that the agency will implement is the Dynamic Learning Program (DLP) to ensure learning continuity, especially in affected regions.

DLP can be implemented in schools as recovery classes in temporary learning spaces. The initiative features parallel classes, activity-based engagement, student portfolios and a reduced homework policy.

It was developed by Dr. Christopher Bernido, an education advocate and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, who was present during the ManComm meeting to answer questions.