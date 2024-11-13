Davao Innovations tilt: Mise, Briones sparkle

DAVAO CITY — Ric Mise and Addy Briones submitted better cards to emerge as overall gross and net champions, respectively at the close of the 2024 Davao Innovations Summit Fun Golf tournament held at the South Pacific Golf Club Davao.

The tournament is part of the four-day Innovation Summit 2024 which opened 7 November at the SMX Convention Center which brought together leading experts and stakeholders from across Mindanao to foster collaboration, technical advancement and innovative solutions that drive economic growth.

Mise carded an even 72 to emerge as gross champion in the System 36 format of play while Briones finished with a 68 to bring home the overall net title.

“My putting made me win,” Mise said.

In the distaff side, Maricel Kim lived up to her billing by winning the overall gross crown with an 86 while Lot-Lot Rebaya shared the limelight by winning the overall net with 72.

Special-designed trophies were given to the winners by tournament chairman Paul Garcia during the awarding ceremonies held at the South Pacific Golf Club Davao clubhouse.

Other winners include — Class A: Geloy Antivo 69 (net champion via countback), Polo Canturan 69 (net r-up), Class B: Ronald Advincula 71 (net champion via countback), Bates Bullecer 71 (net r-up), Class C: Dan Escudero 73 (net champion), Prince Bustamante 74 (net r-up), Ladies — Class A: Park Myung Seon 72 (net champion via countback), Lot-Lot Rebaya 72 (net r-up), Class B: Tina Bandolon 72 (net champion), Kim Seun Ae 74 (net r-up), Class C: Stephanie Yap 79 (net champion), Cindy Canusa 82 (net r-up), Seniors Division 1: Edwin Cayamanda 69 (net champion), Fred Albarillo 72 (net r-up), Seniors Division 2: Ed Batacan 70 (net champion) and Dennis Capa 71 (net r-up).