Dandan passes away at 61

Former University of the Philippines coach Ricky Dandan passed away on Wednesday. He was 61.

UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development chief Bo Perasol broke the news on social media, saying that Dandan was a true and loyal friend until the very end.

“Rest in Peace, Tol — a true and loyal friend, Coach Ricky Dandan,” Perasol said.

College of Saint Benilde mentor Charles Tiu also expressed sadness over the passing of one of the most well-loved people in the local basketball circuit.

“Rest in peace, bro coach Ricky Dandan. We will miss you. Thank you for everything,” Tiu said after emerging from the Blazers’ 70-62 win over San Beda University in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 100 men’s basketball tournament.

Dandan played under legendary coach Joe Lipa during the height of the Fighting Maroons’ dominance in 1985 — the year before they won their maiden University Athletic Association of the Philippines title.

He later became the head coach of the Fighting Maroons from 2009 to 2013 until he was succeeded by Rey Madrid.

Aside from UP, Dandan had coaching stints with Terrafirma in the Philippine Basketball Association and Manila in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.