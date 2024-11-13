Bulldogs post strong finish

National University (NU) bit hard in dealing defending champion De La Salle University a 63-54 shocker to close its campaign in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday at the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Playing in their tournament farewell, the Bulldogs snapped the Green Archers’ nine-game winning run and denied the Final Four top seed from completing a second-round sweep.

“So happy that my players gave their best up to the last game. See you next year — that simple. Definitely, and hopefully, we’ll be healthy next year so that at least we’ll have a good performance,” NU head coach Jeff Napa said.

NU wrapped its season with a 5-9 win-loss record and a consolation of becoming the lone team to beat La Salle and second-running University of the Philippines despite missing the semis for the first time in three years.

The Bulldogs defeated the Fighting Maroons just 10 days before upsetting the Green Archers at the same venue.

PJ Palacielo led NU with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Jake Figueroa added 14 points and three rebounds, while Tebol Garcia chimed in eight markers for the Bulldogs, who avenged a 75-78 first round loss to La Salle.

Patrick Yu and Donn Lim have played their final game in a Bulldogs uniform.