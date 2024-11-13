Building bridges at sea and beyond: Redefining Phl ports

I once heard Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) general manager Jay Santiago say in an interview that ports may be compared to the living room of a house, not only does it serve as a docking site but it reflects the ability to welcome foreign visitors to the beauty, diverse culture and warm hospitality of Filipinos, one port at a time.

In response to the growing numbers of tourists in the country’s premiere ports, the PPA has launched dedicated “living rooms” or cruise terminals in prime tourist destinations to ensure that visitors will have a good first impression of the country.

Several ports across the Philippines have been equipped to accommodate cruise vessels, including Currimao in Ilocos Norte, Salomague in Ilocos Sur, Manila, Bohol and El Nido in Palawan. The PPA has established more cruise terminals in the tourist destinations, including Siargao, Camiguin, Boracay, Palawan, and Puerto Galera.

In fact, it was President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself who commended the PPA for modernizing port facilities and expanding cruise-dedicated ports in support of the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028.

Did you know that the biggest international cruise community is reuniting this week for a once in a lifetime opportunity to shape the future of cruise operations in Asia?

Yes, the biggest cruise lines from all over the world are now in the Philippines to discuss great ideas and exchange best practices in Seatrade Cruise Asia from 12 to 13 November. I attended the opening event that featured Filipino cultural songs and dances and traditional food which the foreigners loved. My seatmate from Thailand particularly loved the coconut pandan drink. Filipino cuisine has so much to offer.

The Philippines has been increasingly recognized as a leader in cruise tourism in Asia, with the country winning multiple prestigious awards, including Asia’s Best Cruise Destination at the World Cruise Awards in 2023 and Best Port of Call at the Asia Cruise Awards 2024.

But other than the awards and global recognition, the DoT promised to open 40 destinations to cruise passengers compared to the 25 destinations last year.

But other than the cruise terminal project, the PPA is also brewing something big not only for the tourists to enjoy but also for the locals to experience. In fact, there is now a paradigm shift in the management of ports through the vision of PPA GM Santiago. The PPA is now exploring other uses of ports other than the traditional cargo and passengers operations.

Ports are now entering the”Glow-up era” by charting a visionary course and expanding beyond cruise tourism to redefine the potential of the country’s ports. There is now an ambitious shift in focus on renewable energy infrastructure or what we call the Offshore Wind (OSW) development projects.

Through a strategic partnership with the Department of Energy (DoE), the PPA aims to transform select ports into hubs for OSW, reinforcing the Philippines’ commitment to a sustainable future.

To date, three ports stand out in this initiative: the Port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte, Port of Batangas in Batangas City and Port of Jose Panganiban in Camarines Norte. Positioned in areas with high OSW potential, these ports are integral to the DoE’s vision for renewable energy growth.

Beyond their traditional roles, these ports are set to support the country’s growing demand for clean energy, exemplifying how PPA’s infrastructure expansion can serve diverse national interests.

Who knows what the ports can do next.

Well, your guess is as good as mine! Our imagination is our limit. After all, ports are not just a place to dock, they are a place to discover unlimited potential.

So, let us get on a cruise ship, shall we? Or maybe we could start with our small vessels and follow with the ultimate goal of making the Philippines and the Filipinos the prime beneficiaries of all these developments for we are all in the same boat!