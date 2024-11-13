Border Security Summit spotlights immigration innovation

In partnership with the International Border Management and Technologies Association (IBMATA), the Bureau of Immigration (BI) organized and successfully held the Border Management and Technologies Summit Asia Pacific at Manila Hotel in Manila last 5 to 7 November.

The event brought together global leaders in border security to talk about innovations and solutions for the contemporary problems the Asia-Pacific area faces.

In his opening remarks, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado emphasized the value of international partnership in bolstering border security.

Atty. Viado stated that by co-hosting this event, they affirmed their commitment to border innovation that supports both national and global security. This summit provided an invaluable platform for agencies and experts to share best practices and collaborate on evolving border security measures.

In order to improve border control systems, the summit agenda included talks on combining biometrics, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

The BI chief shared the Bureau’s latest developments in digital technologies, including the Advanced Passenger Information System, which pre-screens passengers prior to their arrival in the Philippines, ande-gate system. “We want to create a safe, effective border that can adjust to the needs of international security,” he added.

In addition to Atty. Viado, other important BI speakers were BI Anti-Terrorist Group Chief (BI-ATG) Bienvenido Castillo III and BI NAIA Terminal 3 Chief Jose Dennis DP Javier.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Airline Operators Council, the Bureau of Customs, and the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation were among the other guest speakers.

During the event, international experts from US Customs and Border Protection, Australia’s Department of Home Affairs, and Malaysia’s Immigration Department, among other international agencies, participated and also served as speakers.

BI officials also emphasized that the summit offered a singular chance to present the agency’s advancements in border modernization to a global audience.