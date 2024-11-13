Bolts shock KBL champs

Meralco escaped the Busan KCC Egis, 81-80, for its second win in the East Asia Super League (EASL) at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City late Wednesday.

Import Akil Mitchell made an immediate impact with 33 points and 22 rebounds in his first game with the Bolts.

Mitchell is also slated to suit up for Meralco in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup starting on 27 November.

Down 77-80 with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Bong Quinto drained an open triple to tie the game.

Mitchell then sank one of his two free throws with 6.4 ticks left in the game to give Meralco a one-point lead.

Heo Ung had a chance to steal a win for Busan but his last-second heave fell short as the reigning Korean Basketball League champion absorbed their second straight loss in the EASL.

David Kennedy scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Quinto and Chris Newsome scored eight points each for Meralco.

“I’m proud of the boys. We have had one month without any games and for the other side, they had nine to 10 games in 20 days,” Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo said.

“He’s (Mitchell) got his motor running. He’s like a bigger version of Cliff Hodge or Mike Phillips.”

Meralco is in second place in Group B with a 2-1 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer absorbed an 85-101 loss to the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots in the first game of the day.

Quincy Miller had 32 points as the Beermen dropped to a 0-2 slate in Group A.