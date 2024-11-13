BI lauds U.S. conviction vs Kenyan terrorist

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) hailed the recent conviction in New York of Cholo Abdi Abdullah, a Kenyan national, and alleged member of the terrorist organization al-Shabaab.

Abdullah was deported from the country in 2020 following his apprehension by the BI Anti-Terrorist Group and BI Intelligence Division officers.

According to the Bureau, Abdullah was arrested by the BI in July 2020 under a mission order after it was discovered that he had violated immigration laws. In addition, the Philippine National Police apprehended him for violating firearms and explosives laws, and he was tagged as a high-risk individual because of his alleged involvement with the terrorist group.

The BI also found him to be an undesirable alien and swiftly processed his deportation.

US authorities claim that prior to his moving to the country and enrolling in a flight school in 2018, Abdullah had already trained in Somalia. Reports also showed he was allegedly planning to carry out a 9/11 attack in the US, but eventually Abdullah was stopped from advancing his plot by the BI’s action of apprehending and deporting him.

The Bureau’s involvement in Abdullah’s apprehension and subsequent deportation was emphasized by BI Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado, stating, “This conviction demonstrates the significance of our efforts to deter high-risk individuals from entering the country and to disrupt terrorist activities. We remain committed to ensuring both national and international security.”

Atty. Viado disclosed that the BI continues to work closely with the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency as well as local and international law enforcement agencies to gather intelligence information updates on other terrorist activities.