Altas future excites Racela

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta may fallen short but its coach, Olsen Racela, is excited over what its future holds in the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament.

The seasoned mentor said he expects to see a stronger, better Altas squad as the players have already forged solid chemistry and camaraderie they need as they compete in Season 101 next year.

The Altas closed their campaign with an 86-82 win over Jose Rizal University on Tuesday to close their campaign in Season 100 with a 7-11 win-loss mark.

Still, they failed to make it to the Final Four with College of Saint Benilde, Mapua University and reigning champion San Beda University safely in while Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College are still disputing the last semis spot.

Racela said it was still a mission accomplished for them.

“I think one season together will help us move forward. We’ll have more familiarity and everything,” said Racela, who is also part of the coaching staff of 25-time Philippine Basketball Association champion coach Tim Cone at Barangay Ginebra.

“We’ll understand each other better. I’m excited for the next season.”

With only Christian Pagaran graduating, Perpetual will have an intact core next season.

Veterans Shawn Argo and JP Boral will still stick around along with Mark Gojo Cruz, who is the Altas’ top-performing player with an average of 12.78 points and 5.39 rebounds despite being a rookie.

Joining Perpetual for next season are recruits Patrick Sleat, LA Casinillo, JM Tulabut, Allen Maglupay and Josh Alcantara, Kenji Duremdes and Kylle Magdangal.

But for now, Racela said his boys will have a well-deserved rest before getting back to work in January next year.

“I feel like there’s a lot more room to grow and to learn from each other,” he said.

“We’ll rest for now, and we’ll come back to practice in January.”