Akari shoots for win No. 2

Games today:

(FilOil EcoOil Centre)

4 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. — Akari vs ZUS Coffee

Akari tests the mettle of revitalized ZUS Coffee as it aims for a second straight win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference today at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Chargers head coach Taka Minowa warns his wards not to take the Thunderbelles lightly as the squad they will face in the main game of the double-header feature at 6:30 p.m. is different from the one that went winless last season.

The Chargers’ Japanese mentor underscores the importance of a strong start and sustaining momentum to get past a retooled ZUS Coffee, which during the offseason made key acquisitions and will now get to field top overall Draft pick Thea Gagate following her stint with Alas Pilipinas.

Akari, the 2024 Reinforced Conference runner-up, had a slow start in its season-opening tournament debut before finding its rhythm to bring down Galeries Tower, 28-30, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23, last Saturday.

Eli Soyud, Grethcel Soltones, Ivy Lacsina and returning national team player Faith Nisperos all submitted points in double figures in the previous game.

“The most important thing is that everyone should be ready. If someone is struggling, we have someone from the bench ready to step,” Minowa said.

“It’s important that we also play our own volleyball not think about what our opponents will do.”