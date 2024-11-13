Airbus sees regional aircraft buying binge

Global travel is booming and the breakout is expected to happen mostly in Asia Pacific, based on projections of aircraft supplier Airbus.

It has released its latest regional market forecast, estimating that the Asia-Pacific aviation sector will require 19,500 new aircraft over the next 20 years.

The demand represents 46 percent of the global requirement, which is expected to reach around 42,430 new aircraft by 2043.

Airbus Asia-Pacific president Anand Stanley presented the findings during the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines’ (AAPA) Annual Assembly of Presidents in Brunei, underscoring the region’s continued growth and importance in the global aviation market.

“As one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth over the next two decades. With rising demand for both passenger and cargo operations, we are well-positioned to help our airline partners meet their long-term goals with the most efficient, sustainable, and advanced aircraft available while contributing to decarbonization efforts across the industry,” Stanley said.

The Asia-Pacific forecast, which includes China and India, reflects a year-on-year growth of 3 percent in terms of new aircraft needed.

With the surge in demand, the region’s fleet will continue to expand, driven by both growth and replacement needs, with sustainability initiatives becoming more prevalent.

Airbus anticipates the need for 16,000 single-aisle aircraft, such as the A220 and A320neo Family, to support the region’s short-to-medium haul routes.

At the same time, demand for medium- and large-sized long-range aircraft, like the A330neo and A350, will total approximately 3,500 aircraft.

Key recent widebody aircraft orders in the region include Cathay Pacific (A330neo), as well as EVA Air, Japan Airlines and Korean Air (A350), with several other ongoing campaigns expected to fuel growth.

71% for expansion

Airbus estimates that nearly 71 percent of the aircraft deliveries will support fleet expansion, while 29 percent will replace older models, significantly contributing to decarbonization efforts.

The next generation of Airbus widebody aircraft offers an immediate 25 percent improvement in fuel efficiency and a corresponding reduction in carbon emissions.

These advancements reflect Airbus’ commitment to supporting the aviation industry’s goal of minimizing its environmental footprint.

In the cargo segment, Asia-Pacific is expected to require 250 new widebody freighter aircraft, representing 10 percent of global demand for new freighters.

The A350F, based on the proven A350 platform, is poised to meet this demand with superior efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions and best-in-class economics.

The A350F also complies with the latest ICAO emissions standards, positioning it as the frontrunner in the large freighter market.

A key endorsement of this model from the region comes from STARLUX Airlines, which ordered five A350Fs earlier this year.

In passenger traffic, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to have an annual growth rate of 4.8 percent, outpacing the global growth rate of 3.6 percent. Widebody aircraft are pivotal to this growth, not only enhancing passenger connectivity but also supporting the region’s increasing cargo needs.

E-commerce and global trade are driving demand for efficient cargo transport, making widebody aircraft integral to swift, reliable delivery across continents.

The A350 has established itself as the leader in long-range travel, with nearly 300 A350s already in service in Asia-Pacific and another 230 on order. The aircraft’s cutting-edge technology, fuel efficiency and superior economics make it the preferred choice for airlines across the region.

At the same time, the A330ceo replacement cycle is underway, with some 540 A330ceos currently operating in the region.

The A330neo is positioned as the optimal replacement, offering a seamless transition for airlines, with commonality in pilot training and technical operations between the two models.