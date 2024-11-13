Abra mining firm activities under probe

BAGUIO CITY — The Lady Representative of the Lone Congressional District of Abra finally filed a resolution seeking for an investigation on the activities of a mining firm even without the consent of the affected indigenous peoples of the province.

Abra Congresswoman Ching B. Bernos disclosed that she already filed in the afternoon of 12 November House Resolution 2073 in a bid to protect the land of the IPs called “Tingguians” in the Northern Part of the province. She was prompted to seek an investigation after hearing the sentiments of the affected IPs and the concerns of the mayor of Sal-lapadan town.

Bernos, in her resolution, is urging the House Committee on IPs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs) to investigate in aid of legislation the mining activities of Yamang Mineral Corporation (YMC). She is questioning why the company acquired a permit to conduct drilling activities despite the lack of Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) of the IPs and ICCs affected.

Prior to the filing, Sallapadan Mayor Fernando Alafriz Semanero wrote the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Abra, and National Commission on Indigenous Peoples complaining the issuance of an Authority to Verify Minerals (ATVM) to YMC by MGB without their consent or approval. The NCIP Cordillera directed YMC to halt any activities as it did not get any Certificate of Pre-Condition as they did not also conducted FPIC with the IPs.

The ATVM will allow YMC to conduct drilling activities in Manicbel area in the Municipality of Sallapadan and in the adjoining towns of Lacub and Licuan-Baay.