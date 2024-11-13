A taste of the nostalgic ‘halo-halo’ delight

The nostalgia of signature Filipino dishes that blend with a warm, inviting atmosphere, where each meal is a delightful experience that you share with friends and loved ones, served in a setting that feels like home, that is Razons By Glenn.
In celebration of its 21st anniversary this month, Razon’s By Glenn gives back to diners and customers all across the country with its new “Halo-Halong Delight” campaign, highlighting the restaurant’s most iconic dessert and the traditions that have shaped its journey for over two decades.
“After 25 years, pinayagan na mag open ng branch sa San Fernando (Pampanga). Yung original branch is in Guagua (After 25 years we were allowed to open a branch in San Fernando. The original store is in Guagua),” Razon-Carreon said.
The campaign was formally launched during a media food-tasting event held at the Razon’s By Glenn branch in Ayala Malls the 30th in Pasig City, where Razon’s by Glenn CEO and president, Glenn Razon-Carreon, welcomed guests and shared the restaurant’s story of resilience and their unwavering commitment to provide delight — both in their service and in every dish they serve to their customers.
“I am part of the third generation of Razons that is keeping our Family’s tradition alive. We are given the blessing to have our own brand of Razon’s. I’m sure you’ve already tried different brands of Halo-Halo. Mga aunties ko po ang owners noon (My aunties were the owners of those stores),” Razon-Carreon said.
Guests were treated to a mouthwatering spread that showcased Razon’s By Glenn’s variety of Filipino cuisine. The air was filled with the savory aroma of their signature Palabok Special and Palabok Overload, while the rich, nutty sauce of their Kare-Kare and the tender, flavorful Beef Tapa invited second helpings. The freshly-made Lumpia offered crunch and flavor, perfectly complementing the sweeter-side of the menu, which included fan favorites like Ube Macapuno and Bibingmamon.
But the star of the event was the most desired Halo-Halo. After a video demonstration of Razon’s by Glenn’s unique method of mixing the beloved dessert, Razon-Carreon gave a personal tutorial on how guests can best mix and enjoy their special halo-halo.
The restaurant’s “Halo-Halong Delight” campaign highlights not only the dessert’s perfectly layered mixture of finely shaved ice, creamy leche flan, ube halaya, gulaman, and other ingredients, but also a more delightful way of serving the delicacy to dining customers. For over two decades, Razon’s by Glenn has perfected the art of this dessert, and with this new campaign, it will definitely introduce a dining experience like no other.
Razon’s By Glenn was established in 2003 as The Original Razon’s Halo-Halo & Palabok in Tarlac City, Tarlac. In 2015, the store opened its doors to franchising under the name Razon’s by Glenn (RBG), propelling the brand to a wider market by creating a unique menu and offering a delightful experience for all. Inspired by the commitment to spread its “Tradition of Delight,” the restaurant has grown to a total of 34 branches in 2024 and continues to expand in key areas in the country.