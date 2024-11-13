A taste of the nostalgic ‘halo-halo’ delight

The nostalgia of signature Filipino dishes that blend with a warm, inviting atmosphere, where each meal is a delightful experience that you share with friends and loved ones, served in a setting that feels like home, that is Razons By Glenn.

In celebration of its 21st anniversary this month, Razon’s By Glenn gives back to diners and customers all across the country with its new “Halo-Halong Delight” campaign, highlighting the restaurant’s most iconic dessert and the traditions that have shaped its journey for over two decades.

“After 25 years, pinayagan na mag open ng branch sa San Fernando (Pampanga). Yung original branch is in Guagua (After 25 years we were allowed to open a branch in San Fernando. The original store is in Guagua),” Razon-Carreon said.

The campaign was formally launched during a media food-tasting event held at the Razon’s By Glenn branch in Ayala Malls the 30th in Pasig City, where Razon’s by Glenn CEO and president, Glenn Razon-Carreon, welcomed guests and shared the restaurant’s story of resilience and their unwavering commitment to provide delight — both in their service and in every dish they serve to their customers.