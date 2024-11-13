A stroke survivor’s journey of hope

Dante Gavino, a 54-year-old stroke survivor, is a familiar face in the modest neighborhood of Dulong Tangke Street, Barangay Malinta, Valenzuela City. Before his stroke, Dante lived a simple, hardworking life. “Ako, trabaho-bahay lang ako,” he recalls.

“Before my stroke, I am a homebody, cleaning the house, cooking…” he describes his routine of cooking, cleaning and caring for his family. His daily life was simple but fulfilling — until the sudden onset of a stroke shattered that routine and upended his life.

After the stroke, Dante faced an arduous path to recovery. Just four days in, he was physically paralyzed and financially drained. With his wife as the only breadwinner, working odd jobs to make ends meet, their family was pushed to the brink.

“My wife is just a laundrywoman,” he shares, emphasizing the precarious balance his family held to survive. The financial burden of medical bills loomed large over them, adding to the emotional strain of his recovery.

It was during this time of desperate need that the Malasakit Center at Valenzuela Medical Center became a crucial source of support for Dante and his family. The Malasakit Center program, an initiative spearheaded by Senator Go, was designed precisely for individuals like Dante — Filipinos whose medical struggles could potentially push them into destitution without intervention.

Through the Malasakit Center, Dante accessed the financial aid he urgently needed, covering essential medical expenses and making his recovery journey a little less daunting.

“Sir Bong Go has helped many, poor people who don’t have the means to buy medicine,” Dante shared, his voice filled with gratitude.

His gratitude is unmistakable as he talks about the Go’s support helped him through his darkest hours. With each day of recovery, Dante’s appreciation deepened for the work done by the Malasakit Center, and he knows he is not alone. He witnessed other families, equally burdened by illness and poverty, receiving help through the center’s services.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients’ medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 15 million Filipinos.