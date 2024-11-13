10 Basilan mayors favor resetting BARMM elections

At least 10 mayors in Basilan have expressed support for the proposed deferment of the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to 2026.

The mayors, including Roderick Furigay of Lamitan City, Nasser Abubakar of Lantawan, Moner Manisan of Tabuan Lasa, Jomar Maturan of Ungkaya Pukan, Jaydeefar Lajid of Albarka, Alih Sali of Akbar, Arsina Kahing-Nanoh of Muhtamad, Jul-Adnan Hataman of Sumisip, Arcam Istarul of Tipo-Tipo, and Talib Pawaki of Hj. Muhammad Ajul, have signed a position paper supporting the reset of the BARMM elections.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero earlier filed Senate Bill 2862, seeking to postpone the BARMM parliamentary election to 11 May, 2026.

Escudero noted that recent Supreme Court rulings “provide a compelling reason to postpone the Bangsamoro regular elections given its legal implications on the exclusion of Sulu from the autonomous region.”

The Basilan mayors collectively expressed that deferring the BARMM polls would be a "wise move.”

“Holding these elections separately from the 2025 local and senatorial elections provides an opportunity to consolidate the stability achieved through the BARMM peace process,” they stated.

They added that the deferment would also support “successful decommissioning programs, reducing election-period risks from loose firearms.”

“Basilan, with its history of conflicts fueled by firearm prevalence, stands to benefit significantly from these efforts,” they further stated, stressing the need for the regional government to prepare comprehensively “to ensure the success of the first parliamentary elections.”

The mayors maintained that a one-year postponement would allow the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to complete necessary post-redistricting preparations once the districting law is amended.

“It would also address structural requirements and focus on educating the electorate about the importance of their participation. To achieve real progress, the election must be peaceful, orderly, and a meaningful exercise of autonomy,” they added.