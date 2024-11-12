Warriors lose Precious star

University of the East’s (UE) chase for a Final Four seat in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament suffered a major blow following a one-game suspension slapped on center Precious Momowei.

The league upheld its decision following the deliberation on the school’s appeal and made it official on Tuesday, a day before the skidding Red Warriors get a fourth try to advance into the semifinals for the first time in 15 years.

“He will serve the suspension on Wednesday, November 13, during the Red Warriors’ game against the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles at the UST Quadricentennial Arena,” the UAAP announcement read.

Momowei’s suspension came from two unsportsmanlike foul infractions that got him ejected midway in the fourth quarter of UE’s 67-76 loss to University of Santo Tomas last Saturday.

According to league rules, a student-athlete disqualified, thrown out, or ejected from a game for unsportsmanlike behavior is prohibited from participating in the following game.

The UE big man had his first infraction at the 5:18 mark of the second quarter when he inadvertently elbowed Mo Tounkara in the face after a layup that left him with a bloodied nose.

Momowei was then ejected with 5:07 left in the payoff period after an inadvertent elbow on Gelo Crisostomo that caused a cut on his right eye.

His absence will deal the Red Warriors, who are on a three-game slide, a major handicap as he averages 12.92 points, 13.92 rebounds, 1.67 assists, and 1.25 steals per game.

UE is at solo third spot with a 6-6 win-loss record but is within striking distance of other semis contenders UST (6-7), Adamson (5-7) and Far Eastern University (5-8).

A repeat of their 69-62 first round win over the Blue Eagles will secure the Red Warriors a Final Four stint for the first time since a runner-up finish in 2009.

Another loss will put UE’s Final Four hopes in a precarious position as it will still have to face semis-bound powerhouse University of the Philippines at the end of the elims.