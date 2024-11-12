Wanted person tracked at Manila jail

Elements of the Manila Police District who were on the hunt for a wanted robbery offender had tracked him down and detained him at the Manila City Jail in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Tuesday noontime.

Police identified the accused as Joji Montes of Malate, who was found inside the Manila City Jail, Old Bilibid Compound, Quezon Boulevard, Sta. Cruz, Manila on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, who was the subject of a manhunt based on the strength of a warrant of arrest for the crime of Attempted Robbery, issued by Hon. Jerome U. Jimenez, Presiding Judge of Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 6, Manila City, dated 11 May 2016, with a fixed bail recommended amounting to P12,000.