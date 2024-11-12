US, Phl Coast Guards host maritime forum for SEA partners

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recently co-hosted a Technical Expert Workshop for maritime law enforcement agencies from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam to enhance cooperation in addressing shared maritime issues, including collaborative approaches to countering illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing.

During the workshop, held from 5 to 7 November in Bagac, Bataan, 30 delegates from the participating nations' coast guards, border security, and fisheries enforcement agencies conducted technical exchanges and scenario-based simulation exercises to improve existing policies and standard operating procedures related to information sharing and operational coordination.

The participating agencies will collectively present their observations and recommendations to their senior leaders at the 2025 Commanders’ Forum.

The annual Technical Expert Workshop and Commanders’ Forum series are funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) through its Southeast Asia Maritime Law Enforcement Initiative (SEAMLEI).

“The annual SEAMLEI Commanders’ Forum and Technical Expert Workshop are key elements of the broader U.S. effort to enhance maritime cooperation among Southeast Asian partners,” U.S. Embassy INL Deputy Director Luke Bruns said.

PCG Strategic Studies and International Affairs Center Deputy Director Captain Noriel Ramos described the workshop as an effective venue to gather with like-minded regional partners “to discuss and collaborate on maritime law enforcement efforts for regional stability to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.” He also conveyed the PCG’s intent to host the next SEAMLEI Commanders’ Forum in 2025.