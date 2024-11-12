Unlock your style with Liz Uy’s ‘confidence’ mantra

Confidence is the foundation of personal style. Embracing your unique look and owning it can transform not just your outfit, but your entire outlook on life.
And no one knows this better than celebrity stylist Liz Uy, whose styling philosophy encourages individuals to trust their own instincts.
As she shared with DAILY TRIBUNE during the launch of her fashion brand, BYLZ, at NHUE Creative Studio, “You just have to be confident” — a straightforward yet empowering mantra that perfectly captures the essence of owning your style.
Pronounced “By Liz,” BYLZ channels a minimalist aesthetic through refined wardrobe staples, merging timeless basics with fashion-forward flair. Filipino style enthusiasts can find the collection exclusively on LazMall, perfectly timed for Lazada’s 11.11 sale from 8 p.m. on 8 November to 13 November. Fresh BYLZ arrivals are also set to drop soon, offering even more to elevate your everyday look.
At the launch, Liz Uy led a heartfelt conversation on the brand’s philosophy and vision, sharing styling insights from her own journey.
She stated that, “As we go through life and understand ourselves more, we begin to know our style. I know what fits me, what I like, because I know myself.”
Uy added, “Go where you feel beautiful.”
“BYLZ was thoughtfully curated to become a staple in your wardrobe, effortlessly enhancing your personal style. I’m grateful to partner with Lazada, a platform that truly understands its customers’ needs, for allowing us to co-create the shopping experience that brings my vision to life,” Uy shares. “With the upcoming 11.11 sale, I can’t wait to see how you style and wear these pieces.”
Lazada Philippines’ chief executive officer Carlos Barrera also shared his insights on the e-commerce platform becoming the stage for Filipino brands to shine.
“This 11.11, we’re committed on delivering the best prices and the best shopping experience for our customers. We’re proud to support homegrown brands like BYLZ and offer a curated selection of fashion and beauty products that cater to every style and budget,” Barrera said.
BYLZ and other stylish brands are available through Lazada’s LazLook with vouchers of up to 50 percent on Fashion Fridays. LazLook provides a smoother online experience for fashion-forward shoppers with new arrivals every day and hassle-free Change of Mind returns. LazBeauty Club Members can also enjoy P99 Exclusive Deals every Monday and get P100 off member exclusive vouchers every day.
She concluded by sharing her holiday wish with the DAILY TRIBUNE, “that as Christmas approaches, all she wants is more travel time with her family.”