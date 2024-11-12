Unlock your style with Liz Uy’s ‘confidence’ mantra

Confidence is the foundation of personal style. Embracing your unique look and owning it can transform not just your outfit, but your entire outlook on life.

And no one knows this better than celebrity stylist Liz Uy, whose styling philosophy encourages individuals to trust their own instincts.

As she shared with DAILY TRIBUNE during the launch of her fashion brand, BYLZ, at NHUE Creative Studio, “You just have to be confident” — a straightforward yet empowering mantra that perfectly captures the essence of owning your style.

Pronounced “By Liz,” BYLZ channels a minimalist aesthetic through refined wardrobe staples, merging timeless basics with fashion-forward flair. Filipino style enthusiasts can find the collection exclusively on LazMall, perfectly timed for Lazada’s 11.11 sale from 8 p.m. on 8 November to 13 November. Fresh BYLZ arrivals are also set to drop soon, offering even more to elevate your everyday look.

At the launch, Liz Uy led a heartfelt conversation on the brand’s philosophy and vision, sharing styling insights from her own journey.

She stated that, “As we go through life and understand ourselves more, we begin to know our style. I know what fits me, what I like, because I know myself.”