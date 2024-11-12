UnionBank shares AI-driven customer experience expertise at DigiCon 2024

UnionBank, a leader and pioneer in digital banking, shared its expertise on transforming customer experience with AI and innovation at the 9th annual Digital Congress (DigiCon) held last October 2024 at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre in Metro Manila.

Organized by the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP), this year’s DigiCon, with the theme “REVOLUTION,” brought together industry leaders, digital innovators, and enthusiasts to explore the power of technology in reshaping marketing and customer experience.

Ana Delgado, UnionBank’s senior executive vice president and head of Institutional Banking, went onstage as a keynote speaker, delivering valuable insights in her talk “AI to Fly: Changing the Way We Bank in an AI-Driven World.”

Hyper-personalized banking

Delgado emphasized UnionBank’s commitment to providing hyper-personalized banking, focused on creating experiences that align with the unique needs of its expanding customer base of over 15 million.

“Our goal is to leverage technology to offer our customers meaningful interactions that enhance their experiences alongside our exceptional team,” she said.

She urged people to view AI using a different lens — not as automated intelligence that does not require any human intervention, but as an assistive intelligence that can be used by people to support decision-making.

AI’s true value

“The true value of AI doesn’t lie in what it can do, but rather in how we’re going to leverage it to deliver meaningful customer experiences, whatever industry you work in,” Delgado stressed.

The congress provided a platform for thought leaders and innovators to discuss emerging trends, share insights and foster collaboration.

Topics ranged from digital transformation strategies to the impact of AI on customer engagement, reinforcing the need for businesses to adapt to the ever-evolving digital landscape.