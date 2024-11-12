UNICEF aids nearly 3K typhoon-hit families

Nearly 3,000 Filipino families affected by the back-to-back onslaught of Typhoons "Kristine" and "Leon" received aid from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The widespread damage in the Philippines of "Kristine" and "Leon" left thousands of families and children without access to clean water and sanitation facilities, disrupting classes for 20 million learners.

Both typhoons combined devastated 13 regions and 29 provinces, affecting at least 4.2 individuals—approximately 1.3 million children—and displacing over 300,000.

"We can't emphasize enough the importance of lifesaving supplies during and after an emergency," Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, UNICEF Philippines Representative, said.

"We are working with our partners to provide water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies to affected families and children to ensure their access to critical measures against the spread of diseases," Dendevnorov added.

He noted that the coverage and access to basic water and sanitation services had been low in the affected areas even before the emergency.

Since 31 October, UNICEF and its partners have delivered a total of 2,950 hygiene kits and water kits to 2,950 families, out of the target 3,000 families in the most affected area in the provinces of Camarines Sur and Albay in the Bicol Region.

Some 350 more will be delivered to 350 families in the coming days.

UNICEF and the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Divisions of Camarines Sur and Albay are also set to distribute education supplies to 14,594 learners and 765 teachers in 25 schools and five Community Development Centers.

Affected learners and teachers will receive 3,261 teacher and student kits, 32 early childhood care and development kits, and 38 recreation kits.

They will also receive 250 UNICEF School-in-a-Box kits, each containing supplies and materials to support one teacher and 40 students.

According to DepEd, at least 500 schools in Bicol need assistance.

“Ensuring that children’s learning is not disrupted is a priority for UNICEF,” Akihiro Fushimi, UNICEF Philippines Education Chief, said.

“UNICEF strongly urges that schools remain dedicated to education and not used as evacuation centers so that children continue to have a stable learning environment."