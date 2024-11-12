Typhoons 'Kristine,' 'Leon' affect 1.3M kids

Nearly 3,000 Filipino families affected by the back-to-back onslaught of typhoons “Kristine” and “Leon” have received aid from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The widespread damage caused by “Kristine” and “Leon” in the Philippines has left thousands of families and children without access to clean water and sanitation facilities, disrupting classes for 20 million learners.

The combined impact of both typhoons devastated 13 regions and 29 provinces, affecting at least 4.2 million individuals — approximately 1.3 million of whom are children — and displacing over 300,000 people.

“We can’t emphasize enough the importance of lifesaving supplies during and after an emergency,” said Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, UNICEF Philippines Representative.

“We are working with our partners to provide water, sanitation and hygiene supplies to affected families and children to ensure their access to critical measures against the spread of diseases,” Dendevnorov added.

He noted that coverage and access to basic water and sanitation services had been low in the affected areas even before the emergency.