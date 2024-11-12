The Italian Film Festival returns to Philippine cinemas

Italian films are set to make their comeback in Philippine cinema with the return of the Italian Film Festival in Manila and Cebu City from 12 to 18 November 2024.

Led by Director Mr. Antonio Termenini, the festival is locally organized by the Philippine-Italian Association (PIA) under the auspices and financial support of the Embassy of Italy in Manila and in collaboration with QCinema.

The Italian Film Festival will take place at multiple venues across Metro Manila, with screenings scheduled in Pasig City, Makati City, and Quezon City. The venues include Shangri-La Red Carpet, Power Plant Cinema, and Gateway Cinema.

It will feature six contemporary films, carefully selected to reflect the current landscape of Italian cinema:

● KIDNAPPED: THE ABDUCTION OF EDGARDO MORTARA by Marco Bellocchio, recounts the true story of a young Jewish boy abducted by the Catholic Church in 1858.

● LA CHIMERA by Alice Rohrwacher, a story about an English archaeologist recently released from an Italian prison.

● MY SUMMER WITH IRÈNE by Carlo Sironi, portrays the captivating journey of Clara and Irène as they search for what they want in life.

● PALAZZINA LAF by Michele Riondino, a true story focused on labor and union struggles.

● IO CAPITANO by Matteo Garrone, winner of the Silver Lion; a story of cousins searching for a better future in Italy.

● DIABOLIK: WHO ARE YOU? by the Manetti Brothers, the last installment of the “Diabolik” saga – an Italian crime action film.

The esteemed directors of the "Diabolik" saga, Antonio and Marco Manetti, are likely to attend as guests of honor, adding a distinguished presence to the event. If confirmed, audiences and filmmakers will have a unique opportunity to engage with the internationally acclaimed Italian directors.

The festival will include special screenings, Q&A sessions, and interactive discussions, creating a rich, immersive experience for attendees.

The event will also engage both the Italian community in Manila and Filipino cinema enthusiasts, sparking meaningful dialogue around contemporary Italian cinema while promoting cross-cultural exchange between Italy and the Philippines.

All screenings will be available to the general public at the aforementioned venues, and selected films will be free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

The promotion of Italian cinema in Manila is part of the extensive annual program of Cineforum Robert Bresson to showcase the richness and diversity of Italian cinema across Asia. This also includes collaborations with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and other initiatives like the “Asian Film Festival” and the “Beyond the Mirror (Oltre lo Specchio) Film Festival.”