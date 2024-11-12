The astral cord and its significance

“I was heading toward the moon, then to another planet. I don’t know what planet that was. Then I said to myself, ‘what am I doing here? When I looked down, I saw a silver thread connecting my body to the place where I came from — my bedroom where I was lying in bed.”

“But every time I looked down, I couldn’t see anybody. Then I remembered the silver line, the silver thread!”

Dina wondered what would happen if the silver thread snapped. Yet she was already so far from the house. She thought she might not be able to come back. At that instance, as if at a snap of a finger, she was back in her room.

The silver cord cannot be cut or broken, unless it is time for the person to die. That is one good definition of death: When the silver cord is broken.

The King James Version of the Bible mentions the silver cord and what happens when it breaks at death.

Ecclesiastes (12:6-7): “Remember your Creator before the silver cord is broken, or the pitcher shattered at the fountain, or the wheel broken at the well. Then the dust will return to the earth as it was, and the spirit will return to God who gave it.”

There are several ways of how a person goes out of his body, namely, through the head, through the navel, or through the feet. But, according to one spiritual sect (based in the US), one should project out only through the head, otherwise he or she may go to the lower astral plane. This sect refers to astral projection as “soul travel.” It teaches members how to project out of the physical body through the head. I don’t believe it matters much how one goes out of his body, because it usually happens spontaneously and unintentionally. Astral projection is a natural, harmless phenomenon that happens to almost everybody without knowing it. Where one goes in the astral plane depends on one’s consciousness, not how he goes out of his physical body.

When you wake up from sleep and find yourself out of your physical body, don’t panic or struggle to get back, because the more you struggle and panic, the more difficult it will be for you to get back. The best thing to do is to be calm and quiet and think of slowly going back to your body and you will surely get back.

