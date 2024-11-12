SURVIVING PIRATES: Lyceum arrests EAC, books Final Four playoff slot

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — Letran vs Arellano

2:30 p.m. — San Beda vs Saint Benilde

6 p.m. — Mapua vs San Sebastian

Lyceum of the Philippines University is now a win away from the Final Four after a 74-65 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 100 men’s basketball tournament Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Pirates are now in the fourth spot with a 9-8 win-loss record and is safe from elimination for now.

If they win against the College of Saint Benilde on Friday at 12 p.m. at the same venue, they can formally clinch a Final Four slot.

A loss could pit the Pirates to a playoff for the fourth seed as EAC and Letran College, toting identical 8-9 slates, are also pushing for a last-minute bid for the semifinals.

The Generals, however, didn’t make it easy for Lyceum.

With EAC closing in, 62-67, with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Pirates John Barba and Jonathan Daileg teamed up for a 5-0 blitz to put the game out of reach.

Renz Villegas, who led Lyceum with 12 points, applied the finishing touches after making both free throws with 10 seconds left in the game.

Lyceum head coach Gilbert Malabanan stressed how crucial this game is, especially with a complete roster this time.

“I always reminded them that this game is important to us. If this win is important for EAC, it is more important for us because our goal is to make it to the Final Four,” Malabanan said.

“In all of our games this season, this one is the most special not because we got the win but because this is the first time that we are complete.”

Mclaude Guadaña had 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists while John Barba almost had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds for Lyceum.

Harvey Pagsanjan had 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists as EAC needs to win its final game on Friday against Jose Rizal University (JRU) at 2:30 p.m. and pray Lyceum doesn’t win against Saint Benilde to have another chance at the Final Four.

EAC head coach Jerson Cabiltes said they are holding onto the fact that they can still enter with a win over JRU.

“We want to focus on the game against JRU. We will play with nothing to lose,” Cabiltes said.

“Saint Benilde is facing Lyceum in the first game so we can only pray and then do our job in the second game.”

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta ended its campaign on a high note after booking an 86-82 win over JRU in the second game.

JP Boral had 22 points and five rebounds while Christian Pagaran scored 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, and four steals in his last game with the Altras, who finished with a 7-11 record.

Shawn Argente had 18 points as the Heavy Bombers dropped to a 4-13 slate.

The scores:

First game

LYCEUM (74) — Villegas 12, Daileg 11, Guadaña 10, Barba 9, Versoza 9, Cunanan 8, Peñafiel 5, Aviles 4, Montaño 2, Bravo 2, Moralejo 2, Panelo 0, Paulo 0, Pallingayan 0, Gordon 0.

EAC (65) — Pagsanjan 16, Gurtiza 14, Lucero 8, Bagay 7, Quinal 5, Loristo 5, Oftana 4, Luciano 4, Umpad 2, Ochavo 0, Jacob 0, Doromal 0, Bacud 0.

QUARTERS: 20-16, 30-27, 43-45, 74-65.

Second game

PERPETUAL (86) — Boral 22, Abis 15, Gojo Cruz 14, Gelsano 14, Pagaran 11, Montemayor 5, Nuñez 3, Pizarro 2, Manuel 0, Cauguiran 0, Sevilla 0, Thompson 0.

JRU (82) — Argente 18, Guiab 17, Pangilinan 11, Raymundo 8, Sarmiento 8, Lozano 6, Samontanes 6, Barrera 4, Panapanaan 2, De Jesus 2, Ferrer 0, De Leon 0, Bernardo 0.

QUARTERS: 22-28, 39-56, 57-68, 86-82.