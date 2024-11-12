STRONG CONNECTION: Returning Davison powers PLDT past Nxled

Games Thursday:

Savi Davison announced her return with a bang while rookie setter Angge Alcantara was brilliant in a starting role to lead PLDT to a 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, victory over Nxled in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Filipino-Canadian winger played as if she did not come from a six-month layoff due to a knee injury, scoring 19 points including the game-clinching kill to repulse a late fightback by the Chameleons.

Davison, who sat out the mid-season 2024 Reinforced Conference, blasted 18 kills and was active on floor defense with nine excellent receptions for the High Speed Hitters.

“I’m just excited to contribute the way that I used to. I’m super grateful with how this whole process kind of turned out and me being able to play so early,” Davison said.

Alcantara, the eighth overall pick in the league’s first-ever Draft, was also impressive being thrust as main playmaker following the departure of seasoned setter Rhea Dimaculangan and Kim Fajardo still recovering from a knee injury.

The Adamson University product tallied 13 excellent sets which helped setup the High Speed Hitters rain down 58 attack points. Her great ball distribution allowed five PLDT players score in double figures.

“I don’t have any choice, right?” quipped Alcantara, who also had three points.

“I just accepted my role and just told myself that it’s my time to step up.”

Erika Santos added 15 points anchored on 11 kills, three kill blocks and an ace, Fiola Ceballos filled the stats sheet with 13 markers, 13 digs and 13 excellent receptions while Del Palomata back after her Alas Pilipinas stint finished with 10 points.

Majoy Baron hosted a block party accounting for seven of PLDT’s 16 kill blocks to finish with 14 points.

The High Speed Hitters squandered a 15-6 advantage in the fourth frame and allowed Nxled to mount a counterattack to close in, 22-20, behind Chiara Permentilla.

PLDT scored two straight points to move at match point after a Jessey De Leon kill but Permentilla answered with back-to-back hits to save two match points.

Davison quelled the Chameleons’ uprising with the finishing kill to spoil Nxled’s Italian mentor Guidetti Ettore’s debut game.

Permentilla scored all of her 21 points on spikes and added 10 digs and 15 excellent receptions for Nxled.

Lycha Ebon finished with 15 points while Lucille Almonte added nine for the Chameleons, who failed to capitalize on the momentum of their strong third-set showing.