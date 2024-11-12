Stop activities, Abra mining firm told

BAGUIO CITY — In response to the concerns of the people of Sallapadan, Abra and having read the letter of the town’s mayor on the mining activities of Yamang Mineral Corporation (YMC), the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Cordillera advised the said mining firm to cease and desist from its operations in the municipality.

On 4 November, Sallapadan town Mayor Fernando Alafriz Semanero wrote the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Abra, and NCIP asking why the IPs or the Indigenous Cultural Community (ICC) of the municipality including him were not consulted before the permit given to YMC to explore their ancestral land was approved.

On 31 October, YMC, a subsidiary of London-based FCF Minerals Corp., announced it has received final approval for its exploration drilling activities in Manicbel that will affect the lands of the Tingguians of Sallapadan and also in Licuan-Baay and Lacub towns.

NCIP Cordillera Regional Director Roland P. Calde in his letter to YMC country manager Luke Bowden reminded that the company has not yet secured a Certification Pre-Condition (CPC) from the NCIP despite its exploration projects being located within the ancestral domains of the IPs.

Semanero claimed that prior to the MGB’s issuance of the ATVM to YMC, the IPs or ICC observed that the mining firm already performed certain activities even without their consent.

Calde stressed that under Section 59 of Republic Act 8371 or the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act, all government agencies concerned before granting permits or any agreements must first have a certification from the NCIP. The certification will only be issued if there is a Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) of the affected IPs and ICCs.

According to the provision, the IPs/ICCs shall have the right to stop or suspend any project of a company that has not complied with the consultation process.

Calde also advised Bowden to show cause why no legal action should be undertaken against their companies.

In the first week of November this year, Abra lawmaker Menchie “Ching” Bernos is initiating a congressional investigation regarding the granting of the MGB of ATVM to YMC without the approval of the affected IPs. She said the case is serious, considering the vastness of the coverage of the exploration that may cause a lot to the IPs, the environment, including ecological balance in the province.