Step out in style with Song Hye Kyo

With everyone working on getting their steps in, it goes without saying that cute and comfortable footwear is exactly what the doctor ordered. FitFlop has changed the game by introducing ergonomically optimized footwear that has its place in every stylish woman’s wardrobe. Their latest collections feature on-trend pieces like chunky loafers, clogs, and Mary Janes that add a touch of cool to your daily walk. Giving the brand extra style points is the recent announcement of Korean actress Song Hye Kyo as FitFlop’s newest brand ambassador for Asia.

The choice to have Song Hye Kyo, known for her elegant style and being a classic Asian beauty, to be the brand’s new face was a perfect fit for their push to reach a wider market. “Song Hye Kyo is a household name in Korea, and is one of Asia’s biggest Hallyu stars,” says FitFlop CEO Giannie Georgiades. “Our partnership with Song will help accelerate brand recognition in Asia, introducing us to new audiences.” He also sees it as an opportunity to showcase the benefits of their foot-friendly footwear to the next generation of consumers. The latest collection also puts the spotlight on the brand’s commitment to advanced footwear engineering, incorporating their proprietary biomechanics backed tech used in their designs.

During the promo shoot in Korea, Song picked out some of her favorite FitFlop styles — loafers, cute sandals, and Mary Janes — which fit well into her wardrobe. The contemporary color palette of muted pastels, whites, and color du jour were also easy to style with different outfits. “The moment I slipped on that first pair, I was amazed by the unparalleled comfort and support,” shared Song. “I am enjoying the perfect balance of cushioning and stability. So comfortable even after hours of wear.”

Having Song Hye Kyo as FitFlops newest brand ambassador for Asia ushers in an exciting new chapter for the brand, as it gathers momentum, delivering its shoes that fuse together comfort, style and technology. So that every step is a stylish one in the right direction.