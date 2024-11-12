Six color-games winners strike it rich at Stotsenberg Hotel and Casino

Lady Luck smiled brightly on six individuals this week, as they celebrated multi-million peso wins in the Color-Games online at a press conference held at the Stotsenberg Hotel and Casino.

The winners, whose identities remain partially undisclosed to protect their privacy, represent a diverse cross-section of the community: a construction worker, a taxi driver, a call center employee, an ordinary worker from Clark, a farmer from Ilocos Norte, and a foreign national who took home the grand prize of ₱10 million.

Their remarkable winning streak spanned just one week, with prizes totaling millions, according to casino representatives. One Filipino winner received ₱3 million, while three others each received ₱5 million.

The press conference offered a glimpse into the lives of these newly minted millionaires. One winner, a newcomer to the game, shared his emotional story: “I just played, tried my luck with the Color Game, and I won! If I hadn’t won, I would have wasted the money for my surgery. Now, I can finally afford it.”

Another winner, brimming with excitement, announced plans to purchase a vehicle for his mother and invest the remainder in a chicken farm.