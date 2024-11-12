SUBSCRIBE NOW
Septième Rebelle Holiday 2025: One Day At A Time

The collection had a clear focus on intricate details on the rear, which contrasts with the simple minimalist design in front
Septième Rebelle’s Robbie Santos.
Photographs courtesy of Septième Rebelle
Last week at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriot Hotel, made-to-order label Septième Rebelle presented its Holiday 2025 collection entitled Un Jour Á La Fois (One Day At A Time), urging people to give in, enjoy and explore life. Creative lead Robert Bjorn O. Santos has taken his fondness for art appreciation and translating it into his designs, as seen in this collection. He showcases a contemporary take on beadwork, embroidery and other forms of finishing, such as his signature asymmetric cuts. The accent detailing evokes sexiness and desirability, executed in eye-catching see-through fabrics.

Jaime Ponce de Leon, Chip Siy Yap and Aileen Anastacio.
Michelle Africa, Carry Gorriceta, Nicole Whisenhunt and Ed Ngo.
Jay Jay de Ocampo, Ana de Ocampo and Lulu Tan-Gan.
Paulino Que, Stanley Chan and Abby Chan.
Aiden Song and Tim Tan.
Gabby Estrella, Jia Estrella and Pablo Capati.
Aji Tan and Dennis Robles.
The collection had a clear focus on intricate details on the rear, which contrasts with the simple minimalist design in front. This is a stylish and consistent take on the concept of, “business in front, party at the back.” Suits for men were tailored to perfection, putting the spotlight on the designer’s strong tailoring team, and a reflection of his penchant for brocade and appliques. It highlights the ideas of exclusivity and luxury. Its meticulous finishing and globally sourced fabrics also makes them one of a kind. Septième Rebelle prides itself on its uniqueness, challenging norms in aesthetics and urging its wearers to maintain a sense of individuality all the time. Santos relates this collection to his clients who like to travel, appreciate the good life and enjoy their hard-earned money — offering them a freedom to discover and experiment on style.

Paolo del Rosario, Jack de Mesa, Nicki de Moura, Thomas Gigo, Vance Maristela, Carmen Olivares, Bernadette Olivares and Marco Protacio.
Leya Castillo, Mireille Pio de Roda, Pat Santiago, Kaye Naval and Tedrick Yau.
Dr. Mary Anne Santos and Dr. Vic Santos.
Ferdinand Lopez, Marti Magsanoc and Celine Lopez.
Runway 1
Runway 2
Runway 3
For more information on Septième Rebelle and the collections, please visit www.septiemerebelle.com.

