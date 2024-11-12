Septième Rebelle Holiday 2025: One Day At A Time

The collection had a clear focus on intricate details on the rear, which contrasts with the simple minimalist design in front. This is a stylish and consistent take on the concept of, “business in front, party at the back.” Suits for men were tailored to perfection, putting the spotlight on the designer’s strong tailoring team, and a reflection of his penchant for brocade and appliques. It highlights the ideas of exclusivity and luxury. Its meticulous finishing and globally sourced fabrics also makes them one of a kind. Septième Rebelle prides itself on its uniqueness, challenging norms in aesthetics and urging its wearers to maintain a sense of individuality all the time. Santos relates this collection to his clients who like to travel, appreciate the good life and enjoy their hard-earned money — offering them a freedom to discover and experiment on style.