Septième Rebelle Holiday 2025: One Day At A Time

Last week at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriot Hotel, made-to-order label Septième Rebelle presented its Holiday 2025 collection entitled Un Jour Á La Fois (One Day At A Time), urging people to give in, enjoy and explore life. Creative lead Robert Bjorn O. Santos has taken his fondness for art appreciation and translating it into his designs, as seen in this collection. He showcases a contemporary take on beadwork, embroidery and other forms of finishing, such as his signature asymmetric cuts. The accent detailing evokes sexiness and desirability, executed in eye-catching see-through fabrics.
The collection had a clear focus on intricate details on the rear, which contrasts with the simple minimalist design in front. This is a stylish and consistent take on the concept of, “business in front, party at the back.” Suits for men were tailored to perfection, putting the spotlight on the designer’s strong tailoring team, and a reflection of his penchant for brocade and appliques. It highlights the ideas of exclusivity and luxury. Its meticulous finishing and globally sourced fabrics also makes them one of a kind. Septième Rebelle prides itself on its uniqueness, challenging norms in aesthetics and urging its wearers to maintain a sense of individuality all the time. Santos relates this collection to his clients who like to travel, appreciate the good life and enjoy their hard-earned money — offering them a freedom to discover and experiment on style.
