Safari and Adventure Park launch medical mission

Medical missions have evolved significantly since their inception in the 19th century. Initially focused on basic healthcare, they now encompass a wide range of specialties, integrating advance technologies.

Safari and Adventure Park, in cooperation with the Philippine Medical Women’s Association led by Dr. Vivina Chiu, Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation, UNILAB and Bayanihan Champions, recently hosted the first medical mission aimed at providing essential health services to their employees and nearby communities. This maiden initiative included medical consultations, minor surgical procedures, dental interventions, optical vision correction, health education sessions, nutritional counseling and cervical cancer screening.