Safari and Adventure Park launch medical mission

Medical missions have evolved significantly since their inception in the 19th century. Initially focused on basic healthcare, they now encompass a wide range of specialties, integrating advance technologies.
Safari and Adventure Park, in cooperation with the Philippine Medical Women’s Association led by Dr. Vivina Chiu, Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation, UNILAB and Bayanihan Champions, recently hosted the first medical mission aimed at providing essential health services to their employees and nearby communities. This maiden initiative included medical consultations, minor surgical procedures, dental interventions, optical vision correction, health education sessions, nutritional counseling and cervical cancer screening.
With 800 participants, the event emphasized the park’s commitment to community and social responsibility, aligning with its mission of promoting conservation and education. Local healthcare professionals collaborated with the park to ensure comprehensive care was available. These missions were set up not only to support health, and promote the well-being of its participants, but also foster a deeper connection between the park and the community it serves.
The laudable project was spearheaded by Cebu Safari and Adventure Park president and CEO, Michel Lhuillier, vice president and COO Eduard Loop, and well respected pediatrician Vivina Chiu, who gathered volunteers and solicited much needed medicines from UNILAB for distribution. Their passion for providing care to the impoverished communities, embodies a profound commitment to service, with a deep-seated desire to help others. This mission not only fulfilled their professional goals but also enriched their lives through meaningful connections, and shared experiences with local residents.