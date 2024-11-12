SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOCIAL SET

Safari and Adventure Park launch medical mission

This mission not only fulfilled their professional goals but also enriched their lives through meaningful connections and shared experiences with local residents.
honey jarque loop
Published on

Medical missions have evolved significantly since their inception in the 19th century. Initially focused on basic healthcare, they now encompass a wide range of specialties, integrating advance technologies.

Safari and Adventure Park, in cooperation with the Philippine Medical Women’s Association led by Dr. Vivina Chiu, Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation, UNILAB and Bayanihan Champions, recently hosted the first medical mission aimed at providing essential health services to their employees and nearby communities. This maiden initiative included medical consultations, minor surgical procedures, dental interventions, optical vision correction, health education sessions, nutritional counseling and cervical cancer screening.

Michel Lhuillier, president and chief executive officer of Cebu Safari and Adventure Park.
Michel Lhuillier, president and chief executive officer of Cebu Safari and Adventure Park.
Carmelo Pono, Dr. Vivina Chiu,Cebu Safari COO Eduard Loop and councilor Kyle Pono.
Carmelo Pono, Dr. Vivina Chiu,Cebu Safari COO Eduard Loop and councilor Kyle Pono.
Dr. Marilyn Gonzales, Mitzi Matela, Nathalie Anne Hernaez, Vivina Chiu, Grace Avila and Lorna Diorico. (Behind) Drs. Jasmin Original and Lara Ceniza
Dr. Marilyn Gonzales, Mitzi Matela, Nathalie Anne Hernaez, Vivina Chiu, Grace Avila and Lorna Diorico. (Behind) Drs. Jasmin Original and Lara Ceniza
Cebu Safari staff Judy Ann Rios, Loui Ann Ramiso, Debbie Mae Musa.
Cebu Safari staff Judy Ann Rios, Loui Ann Ramiso, Debbie Mae Musa.
Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko volunteers Jeofrey Dueñas and Joan Brigoli
Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko volunteers Jeofrey Dueñas and Joan Brigoli

With 800 participants, the event emphasized the park’s commitment to community and social responsibility, aligning with its mission of promoting conservation and education. Local healthcare professionals collaborated with the park to ensure comprehensive care was available. These missions were set up not only to support health, and promote the well-being of its participants, but also foster a deeper connection between the park and the community it serves.

Lolita Baguio, office manager of Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko foundation and Fleoy Ysmael volunteer nurse.
Lolita Baguio, office manager of Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko foundation and Fleoy Ysmael volunteer nurse.
Optometrists Raul Monterroyo, Eleuteria Tongco and Elvie de Guzman.
Optometrists Raul Monterroyo, Eleuteria Tongco and Elvie de Guzman.
pathologist Alma Malilong (3rd from left) with pediatricians Lara Ceniza, Jasmine Original and Mailyn Gonzalez.
pathologist Alma Malilong (3rd from left) with pediatricians Lara Ceniza, Jasmine Original and Mailyn Gonzalez.
Pediatrician Vivina Chiu with surgeons Patrick Gandiongco, Davy Chua, Jose Tan and Roy Yap.
Pediatrician Vivina Chiu with surgeons Patrick Gandiongco, Davy Chua, Jose Tan and Roy Yap.
Unilab’s Dave Ricablanca, Kimberly Camacho, Sean Betonio, Ferdinand Cruzado, Jam Entera and Benjamin Aquino.
Unilab’s Dave Ricablanca, Kimberly Camacho, Sean Betonio, Ferdinand Cruzado, Jam Entera and Benjamin Aquino.

The laudable project was spearheaded by Cebu Safari and Adventure Park president and CEO, Michel Lhuillier, vice president and COO Eduard Loop, and well respected pediatrician Vivina Chiu, who gathered volunteers and solicited much needed medicines from UNILAB for distribution. Their passion for providing care to the impoverished communities, embodies a profound commitment to service, with a deep-seated desire to help others. This mission not only fulfilled their professional goals but also enriched their lives through meaningful connections, and shared experiences with local residents.

medical mission
Safari and Adventure Park
Philippine Medical Women’s Association
UNILAB
Bayanihan Champions
Mahal Ko Foundation

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph