They spring up with astonishing suddenness, often when you least expect it, and in an instant they vanish before you can shift your focus from one eye to the other. They are the ominous riders from hell, or perhaps the audacious new rulers of Philippine roads.

They weave through traffic with a reckless abandon that captivates and terrifies onlookers. The roar of their bikes’ engines and the blur of motion turn the bustling streets into their domain.

I have been driving for over 40 years, and thankfully I have never been involved in a major accident.

However, a recent incident made me reflect on mortality. While turning left onto the service road on Roxas Boulevard, I collided with a rider who suddenly appeared out of nowhere. The bumper of my SUV was severely damaged, and it was shocking to see how he and his bike ended up underneath my car. Fortunately, he was unharmed, but the experience left me shaken. The month-long repair process forced me to rely on Grab for transportation.

What if he had died? His family would have never forgiven me, even though I was in Vehicle 2, according to the police report. I could have ended up in jail, and my daughter would be left waiting in vain for my return that night — and countless nights after.

I didn’t want to drive for an entire month, always thinking about what happened — what if it had been worse? But soon, prayer helped calm my mind and restored my confidence at the wheel.

While navigating the streets, I often encounter the same unruly riders who weave left and right, ignoring the marked “motorcycle lane.” Just as I am making a U-turn, they suddenly appear and squeeze into the narrow space to my left, attempting to overtake my vehicle. Sometimes, I have to slow down and let them by so we can both be safe.

But a 69-year-old pedestrian was not as lucky. He died from severe head injuries after being struck by a motorcycle rider while crossing in front of the Sta. Ana Hospital on Sunday night on the westbound side of New Panaderos Road.

News reports said the rider and his back passenger, a woman, were injured in the accident. The strong impact threw the victim and the two riders to the ground. The victim died instantly, while the riders were brought to the hospital across the road.

Some motorcycle and scooter riders disregard traffic regulations, which include crucial safety measures such as wearing a helmet and obeying the speed limit.

Some riders need to follow the equipment standards established for their vehicles, which are meant to ensure their safety and the safety of others on the road. Their non-compliance raises the risk of accidents and weakens the effectiveness of safety protocols designed to protect all road users.

Encouraging riders to adopt safe and responsible road behavior can be exhausting.

Still, the government should continue to promote road safety through campaigns that educate riders about road rules, the importance of using designated lanes, and the dangers of reckless behavior.

Local authorities should enforce traffic laws rigorously while enhancing infrastructure, such as marked motorcycle lanes and improved road conditions, to facilitate safe riding practices.

There should be a system that allows for the reporting of dangerous behaviors anonymously, enabling better monitoring of and action against unruly riders.

We can cultivate a culture of safety among riders by prioritizing education, actively engaging the community, utilizing positive reinforcement strategies, and ensuring proper enforcement of safety regulations.

Consistently enforcing safety rules will help establish accountability and clarify expectations for safe riding. These strategies will create an environment where safety is valued and integrated into the riding experience.

