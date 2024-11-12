Rebisco aims to discover future stars

Discovering the stars of tomorrow will be the goal when the Rebisco Volleyball League (RVL) fires off later this month at the Gameville in Mandaluyong City.

RVL program head Ysay Marasigan said they are looking to provide quality tournaments that will give young players an avenue to showcase their talents that could lead to landing scholarships in leading universities and, probably, a chance to see action in the commercial tournaments.

The RVL National Final Finals are set from 22 to 25 November followed by the RVL Invitationals from 27 to 30 November, where the top local teams will get a chance to test their mettle against those from Thailand and the United States.

Marasigan said top volleyball players from the country’s 10 regions have confirmed their participation.

“Our goal with our league is to provide a high-quality tournament where our country’s young players can compete and hone their volleyball skills while still young,” Marasigan said during the press briefing on Tuesday.

“Our future volleyball stars will be coming from here, but more importantly, we want them to develop values such as teamwork, integrity, discipline, healthy living and a never-give-up attitude. Whether they become volleyball players or not in the future, these are values that they can take with them wherever they go.”

Karl Chan, chairman at the Philippine National Volleyball Federation development commission, stressed that the tournament will provide ample chance for high school girls to showcase their volleyball skills, not only confined to their respective areas.

“They will also be allowed to play with other teams outside of their provinces,” Chan said. “The tournament will also be a scouting venue to look for players that will be eligible for national or international volleyball events.”

The champion in the National Finals will receive P100,000, while the first to third runners-up will get P50,000, P30,000 and P10,000, respectively.

Set to assert its might will be reigning champion Bacolod Tay Tung of Western Visayas as well as University of San Jose-Recoletos of Central Visayas and Linao High School of Eastern Visayas.

The top teams representing Mindanao are the Sto. Niño National High School of Southern Mindanao, Corpus Christi School of Northern Mindanao and Notre Dame of Dadiangas University of Central Mindanao.