Power outages in Cebu announced

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) warned consumers on power outages in parts of Cebu Province from 25 November to 1 December for maintenance activities.

To be affected by the power outages will be within the service areas of Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco) 1 and 3.

NGCP said that on 30 November, there will be no electricity supply within Cebeco 1 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., due to the repair of the Samboan Substation that will affect the 69KV Line of the Samboan-Ginatilan Feeder.

While on 1 December, Cebeco 3 will have no electricity from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cebeco 1 covers the City of Carcar and 17 municipalities in the Southern Cebu province and Cebeco 3 service coverage includes the municipalities of Aloguinsan and Asturias and the western City of Toledo.

There are some Barangays in Cebu City, Talisay City, and the Municipality of Minglanilla being served by Cebeco 3.

NGCP said it needs to replace electric poles, line insulators and line hardware in the Calong Calong-Asturias 69KV line.